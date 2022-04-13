Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Vivendi stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

