VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VolitionRx stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,727. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
About VolitionRx (Get Rating)
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.
