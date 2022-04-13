VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,727. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.