Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.