Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.
Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)
