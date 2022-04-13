VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.00 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $509.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

