VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.00 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $509.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
