VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 3,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

