W. R. Berkley Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
