W. R. Berkley Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WRB. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.