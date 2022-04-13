W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.