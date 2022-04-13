Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $176.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$175.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

