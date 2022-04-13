Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

