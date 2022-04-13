Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

WBA opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

