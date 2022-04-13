Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

WD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.