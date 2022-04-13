WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on WKME. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
WKME opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.42.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
