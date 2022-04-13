Warburg Research Reiterates €595.00 Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €595.00 ($646.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($293.48) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($543.48) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

HYQ traded down €5.20 ($5.65) on Wednesday, hitting €354.20 ($385.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €324.40 ($352.61) and a 12 month high of €612.00 ($665.22). The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €363.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €454.37.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

