Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

