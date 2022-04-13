Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,131,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.