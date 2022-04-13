WD-40 Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.