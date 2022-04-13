WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.
WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
