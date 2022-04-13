WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

