Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,003,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

