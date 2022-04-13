Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

USB opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

