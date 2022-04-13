Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Covestro (1COV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

4/8/2022 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($57.61) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/6/2022 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €80.00 ($86.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Covestro was given a new €43.00 ($46.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €74.00 ($80.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/23/2022 – Covestro was given a new €80.00 ($86.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Covestro was given a new €56.00 ($60.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($81.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/17/2022 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/14/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – Covestro was given a new €92.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €74.00 ($80.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($57.61) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €89.00 ($96.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($67.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €43.62 ($47.41) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($42.93) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($65.48). The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.31 and a 200 day moving average of €52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.