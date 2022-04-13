Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

4/1/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

3/3/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

3/3/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.68. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.97%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

