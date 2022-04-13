Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS: TORXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.25.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

2/24/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 23,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,454. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.