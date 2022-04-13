Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM):

4/12/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $186.00.

3/31/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00.

3/16/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.14. 887,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,824. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.