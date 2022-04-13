Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Internet Initiative Japan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/6/2022 – Internet Initiative Japan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/30/2022 – Internet Initiative Japan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/23/2022 – Internet Initiative Japan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/17/2022 – Internet Initiative Japan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

IIJIY remained flat at $$32.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. Internet Initiative Japan Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.