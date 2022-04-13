Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $195.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

