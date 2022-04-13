Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

