WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

