West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $423.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

