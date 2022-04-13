West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

WFG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

