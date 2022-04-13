Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.