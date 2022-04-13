Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

WNEB stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

