Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.