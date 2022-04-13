Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $119.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.15. 26,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,985. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,506,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

