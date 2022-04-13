Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.19.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.