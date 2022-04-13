Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.24 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

NYSE WLL opened at $81.70 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.