William Blair Comments on Atlassian Co. Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $268.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $12,239,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

