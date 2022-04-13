Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.53.

WSM opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

