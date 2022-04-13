Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $105.75 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

