Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company's products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

