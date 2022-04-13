WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 223.4% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 291,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 272,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 586.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 237,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

