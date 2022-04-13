WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $872.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $3,094,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.