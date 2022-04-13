Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WKP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 850 ($11.08) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.77) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($11.99).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 683 ($8.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 707.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 792.46. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

