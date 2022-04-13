WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) vs. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Financial Analysis

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WPP and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Criteo has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 87.44%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than WPP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and Criteo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.81 $876.90 million N/A N/A Criteo $2.25 billion 0.68 $134.46 million $2.10 12.09

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Criteo 5.97% 15.45% 9.68%

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats WPP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. In addition, it offers real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners; consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

