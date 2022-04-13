WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.20) to GBX 1,270 ($16.55) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,185 ($15.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $764.00.

WPP stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. WPP has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 53.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

