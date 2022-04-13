WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

