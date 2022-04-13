Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

