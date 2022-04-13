Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. 2,872,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.