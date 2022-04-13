Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XBC. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.81.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. 885,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,317. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

