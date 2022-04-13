Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XBC. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.81.

XBC traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. 885,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,317. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

