Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

